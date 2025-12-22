Rob Reiner, wife Michelle murder: New reports unravel fact about daughter

Nick Reiner intimidated sister Romy

New details are emerging in the investigation surrounding the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, with a new report shedding light on the strained family dynamics and the fear their daughter Romy Reiner allegedly lived with for years before the tragedy.

According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, Romy, now 27 and set to turn 28 on December 27, had long been afraid of her older brother, Nick Reiner, who has since been arrested in connection with their parents’ deaths.

“It feels like Romy has been scared of Nick since she was a child,” the insider said, describing behaviour that reportedly predated his struggles with substance abuse.

“Even before his drug addiction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere. She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could but it wasn’t easy.”

The source further claimed Romy had strong concerns about Nick living on the family property, saying she “didn’t think it was a good idea” for him to stay in their parents’ guesthouse.

She reportedly felt uneasy even with him living nearby.

“She didn’t even like the idea of him living across the street from her,” the insider alleged, noting that Nick was housed next door to their parents in Brentwood, California.

Despite her fears, Romy understood her parents’ reasoning. “But she knew they moved him in so they could keep a close eye on him and give him a roof over his head,” the source added.

The report also points to a close bond between Romy and her brother Jake Reiner, 34, who allegedly shared similar concerns about Nick.

According to the insider, Romy leaned on Jake for emotional support during tense moments, especially when she didn’t want to worry their parents.

“There were plenty of times when Romy would be upset with Nick, and naturally that made her much closer to Jake,” the source said, adding that both siblings are “numb right now.”

Despite her alleged fear, Romy is said to have tried to help Nick whenever she could and even referred to him as her “best friend.”

The insider stressed that she never cut him off.

“Anytime that her parents looked overwhelmed or asked for help, Romy and Jake were there for Nick. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but she never disowned Nick.”

Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested on December 14 in connection with the deaths.

Sources told the Post that Romy discovered her parents’ bodies and told police that Nick should be considered a person of interest.

Nick, who reportedly has a history of violence and substance abuse, is scheduled to be arraigned on January 7.