Who's Kyle Chrisley? Todd Chrisley's son arrested for domestic assault months after Trump pardon

In a disturbing turn of events, Kyle Chrisley, the eldest son of TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, was arrested by the authorities on Saturday night, December 20, in Rutherford County on charges of domestic violence.

This is not the first time he has been detained, the arrest comes just a few months after his parents were pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kyle was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, USA.

The framed charges against him reportedly include domestic assault, public intoxication, and more.

Who's Kyle Chrisley?

Kyle Chrisley is the firstborn of a television personality and real estate entrepreneur best known as the head of the reality show Chrisley Knows Best.

Todd shares Kyle and daughter Lindsie, 35, with ex-wife Teresa Terry and shares three children with his current spouse, Julie Chrisley—Savannah, 28, Chase, 29, and Grayson, 19.

Kyle has faced multiple past legal troubles, including charges of domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and resisting arrest, as reported by TMZ.

In March 2023, Kyle was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge and released after posting a $3,000 bond, and the case was later dropped for undisclosed reasons.

Kyle’s attorney, Wesley Clark, said the suit aims to hold officials accountable and prevent other families from enduring the same frightening experience as the Chrisleys.

Kyle Chrisley’s recent arrest comes only months after his parents, Todd and Julie, were freed from prison via a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Todd and Julie had served 28 months of imprisonment after being convicted of tax evasion and bank and wire fraud, though they have consistently maintained their innocence.