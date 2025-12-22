Michaela Benthaus German engineer and world's first wheelchair user to go into space

In a remarkable feat indicating that people with disabilities can make history, Michaela Benthaus, a German engineer, has become the world's first wheelchair user to go into space.

Suffering a spinal cord injury from a mountain bike accident seven years ago is the reason she's handicapped. She reached out to Hans Koenigsmann, a retired space engineer, online to explore the possibility of becoming an astronaut.

With Koenigsmann's help, Benthaus embarked on a historic 10-minute flight with Blue Origin, the space tourism company founded by Jeff Bezos.

On Saturday, she and five others took off from Texas, reaching the Kármán line, the boundary of space. "It was the coolest experience!" she exclaimed after landing, expressing her excitement about the view and the microgravity.

Benthaus works at the European Space Agency. She highlighted the challenges people with disabilities face in accessing the world.

She managed from her wheelchair to get into the capsule using a bench that extended from the hatch. Koenigsmann was nearby to provide support if needed.

Koenigsmann says Benthaus inspired him to help make her dream a reality. "It's her drive that convinced me to do this," he said. Blue Origin facilitated ground support equipment to facilitate her entry and exit from the capsule.

Phil Joyce, senior vice-president of New Shepard, stated that Benthaus's flight signifies that space is for everyone.

For those wondering how costly it would be to go into space, the cost of this mission has not been disclosed, but it marks a big step in the competitive field of private space tourism.