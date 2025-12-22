Elon Musk's X releases most popular discussions of 2025: See the most trendy of art, music, sports

Elon Musk's social platform X releases most popular trends, discussions of 2025

Elon Musk's social platform X (formerly Twitter) has released an overview of the most discussed trends and topics in 2025, detailing what garnered the most attention throughout the year 2025.

Top trends and discussions of 2025 on X

As outlined in X's data listing down the most trendy discussions of 2025, cultural conversations dominated, with music, television, and sports driving significantly more engagement than political discourse. These metrics of what trended the most highlight the Musk-owned social media site's role as a reflection of popular culture.

Second on the list of the most discussed topics on X in 2025 is music, emerging as a major engagement driver, with global fandoms shaping daily discussions.

South Korean pop group Stray Kids topped the list as the most talked-about music act of 2025, generating tens of millions of mentions. They were followed by major artists like Justin Bieber and Cardi B, whose names trended occasionally during album releases and public appearances. This shows how artist fandoms make the most of X as a primary platform for coordination and conversation.

Television and streaming content also brought an overwhelming number of people to engage. Immensely popular shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game ranked among the most discussed series, with millions of posts linked to episode launches and cultural moments. These discussions demonstrate the shared viewing experiences on social platforms.

Similarly, sports conversations remained consistent, with football dominating global discussions. The English Premier League was the most talked-about sports league of 2025, with match results and fan reactions amounting to the most hype. Basketball leagues like the NBA also made a significant contribution to conversation volume.

The overall posture of 2025's top trends on X indicates that while news and politics are present, entertainment, culture, and sports are the primary areas that keep long-term engagement intact on X.