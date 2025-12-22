Erika Kirk faces backlash after viral TPUSA event video fuels online buzz

The social media erupted into fury after Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO Erika Kirk’s video surfaced online of her handing out TPUSA merch to the young crowd on Sunday, December 21, at Phoenix during the AmericaFest Conference 2025.

The video shared by a user on Instagram with the handle @apalido has gone viral and garnered over 9 million views since it was first posted on the page.

The viral clip features Erika Kirk handing out branded merchandise to supporters of the TPUSA as the crowd went wild.

Though netizens shared a mix of reactions online, with some praising the viral moment as warm and appreciative, while critics didn’t hold back, calling it deeply inappropriate, alleging she turned her grief into promotion.

The fierce backlash has only added fuel to the already intense environment surrounding Erika Kirk’s public role following her husband’s assassination on September 10 at Utah Valley University.

What actually happened at TPUSA AMFest 2025 event?

In the Instagram Reel, Erika Kirk is seen by a barricade, handing branded hats and merch directly into the reaching hands of an enthusiastic crowd.

The crowd responds passionately, cheering and celebrating the interaction.

But to the supporters, the moment felt personal and genuine, while some compared it to rally-style interactions where public figures toss merchandise to supporters as a gesture of connection.

Netizens react

The backlash from the netizen was mainly centered on optics, critics argue that handing out branded merch during a period of public mourning feels insensitive and overly exaggerated.

One viral comment read: “ She ain’t grieving, shes celebrating.”

Added another, “ I don’t think she realizes how embarrassing she is.”

The third one quipped, “The 6th stage of GREED.”

Erika Kirk faces backlash after viral TPUSA event video fuels online buzz

Not everyone viewed the moment as inappropriate, many supporters defended Erika Kirk, arguing the grief doesn’t have to follow a single set of rules.

Fans praised her as approachable and resilient, commenting that the interaction spotlighted appreciation for her efforts to keep the legacy of Charlie Kirk alive, rather than accusations of exploitation.

One such user commented, “My prayers are with her always.”

Another jumped in, commenting, “Love the energy at AmFest 2025!”

“Leadership doesn’t always look like a podium. Sometimes it looks like passing the mic. Strong movements don’t hoard voices—they multiply them,” a third one commented.

Supporters portrayed the moment as a way to honor Charlie Kirk’s legacy by remaining visible and actively engaging with fans, rather than withdrawing from public life.



The merchandise video represents just the most recent controversy in a challenging several months for Erika Kirk.

She has encountered constant criticism regarding her swift ascent to a prominent leadership position within Turning Point USA (TPUSA).