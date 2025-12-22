 
Geo News

El Salvador sentences MS-13 members to 1,335 years in prison

10 other members received 463 to 958 years in prison

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 22, 2025

El Salvador sentences MS-13 members to 1,335 years in prison
El Salvador sentences MS-13 members to 1,335 years in prison

El Salvador has announced prison sentences for several members of the notorious Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang. One member, identified as Marvin Abel Hernandez Palacios, received the longest punishment: 1,335 years in prison.

El Salvador’s attorney general’s office announced that 248 members detained in the Central American country’s infamous CECOT prison have been given “exemplary sentences” for 42 homicides and 42 disappearances.

The office did not share details of the trial or date of the sentences. 10 other members received 463 to 958 years in prison for crimes committed between 2014 and 2022.

The El Salvadorian government accuses MS-13 and Barrio 18 of being responsible for killing nearly 2,00,000 people over three decades and has been cracking down since March 2022.

President Nayib Bukele’s administration has imposed a state of emergency allowing security forces to arrest without warrant. The efforts have proven fruitful as homicides are record low in the country.

Authorities have detained nearly 90,000 people and 8,000 of them have been freed after being found not guilty.

Earlier this year, the United States (U.S.) also designated MS-13 as a terrorist organization. President Trump declared the gang to be an evil group of people.

He said, “MS-13 is probably the worst and meanest gang in the world. They are sick and deranged.” 

More From Viral

Michaela Benthaus: German engineer and world's first wheelchair user to go into space
Michaela Benthaus: German engineer and world's first wheelchair user to go into space
Erika Kirk faces backlash after viral TPUSA event video fuels online buzz video
Erika Kirk faces backlash after viral TPUSA event video fuels online buzz
Tyson Fury leaves UK, relocates to Isle of Man following tax hikes
Tyson Fury leaves UK, relocates to Isle of Man following tax hikes
Elon Musk's X releases most popular discussions of 2025: See the most trendy of art, music, sports
Elon Musk's X releases most popular discussions of 2025: See the most trendy of art, music, sports
Waymo robotaxi service restored in San Francisco after power outage disrupted operations
Waymo robotaxi service restored in San Francisco after power outage disrupted operations
Howard's Appliance files for chapter 11 bankruptcy, shuts all Southern California stores
Howard's Appliance files for chapter 11 bankruptcy, shuts all Southern California stores