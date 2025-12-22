Kim Kardashian's Fortnite skin now among 100 most-used outfits

Internet sensation and ultra-wealthy TV star Kim Kardashian's Fortnite skin has made it to the most popular outfits in the game, now ranking among the 100 most-used outfits of all time in Fortnite.

The Kim Kardashian Fortnite skin was added a few days back, taking over Fortnite's entire costume catalogue and dominating the charts in less than a week.

Fortnite enthusiasts reportedly engaged in over 37 million matches while equipping the Kim Kardashian cosmetics, making it the top skin in Fortnite Chapter 7.

The “Iconic Kim Kardashian” skin is priced at 1,800 V-Bucks, with an extensive array of customisation options. Players can change her hairstyle, toggle sunglasses, and select the style and colour of her latex jumpsuit.

For those short on money, a standard version of the Kim Kardashian skin is also available for 1,500 V-Bucks, which comes with fewer personalisation options, limited to toggling her jacket on and off.

When the Kim Kardashian costume was newly added, scepticism was swirling among some players about a socialite joining the battle royale roster, but the impressive sales figures have proven the critics wrong.

During a recent interview, Kim dubbed Fortnite an “iconic game.” She admitted she isn’t very skilled at playing but enjoys the in-game outfits. She noted that her family also engages with the renowned game, which deepens her connection to the brand.

Kim's is not the only collaboration that Epic Games has seen thrive in 2025, such as Sabrina Carpenter's return for “Winterfest” and the “KPop Demon Hunters” event that enhanced gameplay modes.

For those with a sweet tooth for Kim Kardashian skin in Fortnite, it can be grabbed until December 27 at 7pm (ET), meaning players should act quickly to secure this popular outfit before it leaves the Item Shop.