Tyson Fury leaves UK, relocates to Isle of Man following tax hikes

Former British boxer Tyson Fury has moved to the Isle of Man from mainland Britain after the Chancellor’s budget in November targeted high earners with higher tax.

The boxing champion, who previously lived in Morecambe, Lancashire, has an estimated wealth of around £160 million.

The 37-year-old and his wife, Paris, with whom he shares seven children, now live in a six-bedroom home close to the island’s capital, Douglas.

The two-time heavyweight world champion moved to the self-governing British Crown Dependency after the Chancellor introduced a mansion tax on properties worth over £2million and increased the income tax rate to 45 percent for those earning more than £125,140.

Moreover, the taxes in mainland Britain are much higher than those in the Crown Dependency:

Isle of Man: 21 percent tax

Mainland Britain: 40 percent tax

Fury gets another benefit by moving to the island as he won’t have to pay for any capital gains tax or inheritance tax.

A source close to the boxer told The Sun: “Tyson is very fond of the island and has been telling pals that he has moved there,” adding, “The couple have also been checking schools in the area for their youngest kids.”

Fury announced his fifth retirement in January; however, after a recent call out by Anthony Joshua it remains unclear if Fury will accept the challenge and return to the ring.