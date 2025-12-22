Skype data will be deleted by January 2026, Microsoft urges users to make saves

Skype data will be deleted by January 2026, Microsoft urges users to act quickly

Microsoft is urging millions of Skype users to check their accounts for important data before it is permanently deleted.

For those unaware, it is noteworthy that Microsoft shut down Skype, its long-running chat app, earlier this year to focus on Microsoft Teams. It put an end to the service that peaked with over 300 million monthly active users in the mid-2010s.

Skype was launched in 2003 and acquired by Microsoft in 2011, and its popularity declined with the rise of mobile apps like WhatsApp, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft officially retired the service on May 5, 2023, but users were granted a grace period to save messages, contact numbers, and other important data stored on the platform. As the deadline is fast approaching, Microsoft has given users until January 2026 to export or delete their Skype data.

As the New Year is around the corner, Skype users are advised to act quickly to avoid losing memorable moments and essential information stored in their accounts.

The Windows creator stated, “Your Skype data will be available until January 2026 for you to export or delete.” Users who log in to Microsoft Teams Free by then will maintain access to their Skype call and chat history. If no action is taken by then, all Skype data will be automatically deleted in January 2026, with no possibility of recovery.

That said, users are encouraged to check their accounts immediately to safeguard their important information.