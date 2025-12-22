 
Is Keir Starmer imposing Australia-like social media ban in the UK?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is closely monitoring effects of Australia's social media ban

Geo News Digital Desk
December 22, 2025

Just like Australia recently imposed a social media ban on teens, Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the UK, is mulling over similar social media restraints for users under 16 in Britain.

The British Prime Minister is closely monitoring the effects of Australia's social media ban, responding to growing pressure from parents concerned about the impact of social media on children.

Discussions are underway between Tech Secretary Liz Kendall and Starmer regarding the implementation of such a ban in the UK.

A government spokesperson acknowledged parents' concerns and stressed the need to protect children while letting them make the most of the digital world, adding that any action needs to be backed by robust evidence, The Sun reported.

Australia recently executed a groundbreaking law blocking anyone under 16 from holding accounts on major social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. This law took effect on December 10, 2025. It requires the tech giants to conduct age verification and take reasonable steps to ensure compliance.

Social media platforms found failing to do so would reportedly be fined substantially.

The Australian government is aiming to protect young users from bullying, addictive designs, and the mental health challenges associated with constant online comparison.

Online platforms that are not banned for teens in Australia

While the ban has blocked over 10 major social media sites for teens, online services, such as messaging apps and games without social feeds, are exempt from these regulations.

Highlighting that today’s youth can easily access inappropriate content, Australia's Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged ministers to take more intensive approaches to social media, which he says plays a critical role in bullying and radicalisation. 

