Historic silverware stolen from French Presidential Palace

Another prominent building in France has fallen victim to theft as silverware worth thousands of dollars was stolen from the Presidential Palace in Paris, months after the Louvre museum heist.

Authorities have caught the culprits, three men, who worked at the official residence of the French President, will stand trial next year for stealing silverware and a table worth between 15,000 to 40,000 euros.

The Élysée Palace’s head steward first reported the disappearance. Several of the missing items were spotted on an online auction website which led authorities to open an investigation.

The investigation team determined that one of the silver stewards was behind the theft and his records suggested that additional thefts were being planned.

Around 100 items were recovered from the steward, including a plate stamped “French Air Force” and “Severes Manufactory” ashtrays that are not available to the general public.

Two other suspects were arrested on Tuesday, December 16, and all the items were returned to Élysée Palace.

The culprits, charged with stealing movable property listed as national heritage, appeared in court on Thursday, December 18. They face up to 10 years in prison and a 150,000-euro fine.

The defendants are now placed under judicial supervision and the trail is postponed till February 2026.