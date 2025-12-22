Which photo of Trump was removed from Epstein database, why is it back?

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has reinstated a photograph featuring President U.S. President Donald Trump that was temporarily removed from the public database of Jeffrey Epstein files.

The authorities cited that review found no evidence that any of Epstein’s victims were depicted in the image.

The photo shows an open desk drawer containing a picture of Trump with Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and Melania Trump.

The image was among up to 16 items removed from the department;s website on Saturday.

Authorities of the Southern District of New York flagged it for review “out of an abundance of caution” to protect potential victims’ identities.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the DOJ stated: “The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction,” department added.

Reacting to the public criticism over removal of Trump’s photo Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stressed that the removal was unrelated to Trump, calling such suggestions “laughable,” and noted the department acted on requests from victims and their lawyers.

The restoration of the photos follows bipartisan criticism over the document release.

Democrats raised questions over the extensive redactions and missing files while some Republican representatives have expressed frustration that the release, mandated by a Congressional act, didn’t meet legal requirements.