Powerball reaches $1.6 billion: What happens if no one wins again?

December 22, 2025

The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.6 billion, marking one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history as no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

This huge prize money is now considered as the fifth-largest U.S. jackpot ever and the fourth-largest in Powerball’s history.

Saturday's winning numbers were white balls “4, 5, 28, 52, and 69.” While on red powerball, the winning number is 20.

While there was no winner of the grand prize there were two tickets that were sold out in Michigan matching all five white balls each securing a $1 million prize.

For Monday night’s drawing, the winner will either get an estimated lump-sum cash payment of $735.4 million or full $1.6 billion annuity paid over 29 years, with payments increasing by 5% annually.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If there was no winner for the Powerball lottery on Monday, December 22, the jackpot will roll over yet again.

The prize pool will continue to grow, potentially rivalling the all-time U.S. record of $2.04 billion set in 2022. 

