Who is Joseph Duggar? '19Kids and Counting' star, nabbed on molestation charges involving teen

In a latest update, former 19 Kids and Counting, star Joseph Duggar was arrested on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s office, “The arrest was made on Wednesday, March 18, after charging 31-year-old Joseph Garrett Duggar with lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.”

On Wednesday, March 18 at 3:59 p.m. local time, he was arrested and held at Washington County, Arkansas, jail.

Joseph is alleged to have had sexual misconduct with a minor, a then-9-year-old girl who was vacationing with her family in Panama City Beach, Florida, in 2020.

According to the investigators, the charges framed against Duggar involves Lewd and Lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12.

As per a report from People, authorities have alleged that the abuse involved sexual misconduct multiple times during the vacation.

The investigations were initiated after a forensic interview of the victim, now 14, in which she revealed the alleged incidents.

As per the sheriff’s office, upon interrogation, Duggar admitted to the abuse.

The incident took place in 2020 when allegedly Joseph asked the victim to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket,” as stated by the Bay County sheriff.

The former TLC star is awaiting extradition to Bay County to face the charges.