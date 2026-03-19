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Who was Tom Georgeson? Legendary 'Boys From The Blackstuff' actor dies aged 88

Georgeson’s family described his passing as a shock but have not shared further details about the cause of his death

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 19, 2026

Who was Tom Georgeson? Legendary &apos;Boys From The Blackstuff&apos; actor dies aged 88
Who was Tom Georgeson? Legendary 'Boys From The Blackstuff' actor dies aged 88

The legendary actor Tom Georgeson, from Boys From The Blackstuff, died unexpectedly on March 18, 2026.

Georgeson’s family confirmed his passing in a heartfelt tribute that left his fans reeling with the tragic news.

Georgeson had enjoyed his time in film and television, with credits including iconic roles in BBC dramas A Fish Called Wanda and Boys From The Blackstuff.

Georgeson’s family described his passing as a shock but have not shared further details about the cause of his death.

Tom’s nephew, Danny Conway, told the British publication Liverpool ECHO, “(I’m) gutted because we weren’t expecting it. Last time I spoke to him, he was in good health.”

“I woke up to that news today and it’s just sad. I was really proud of him and felt lucky to have a famous uncle.”

Tom Georgeson is survived by his wife Prim and children Richard and Roslyn.

The actor was widely acclaimed for starring in Boys from the Blackstuff, written by Alan Bleasdale.

He played the role of a security guard Dixie Dean, in this iconic BBC drama that follows the storyline of unemployment, which was the hallmark of the Thatcher era when many industries were privatized.

Georgeson’s other TV credits include Doctor Who, Holby City, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, A Touch of Frost, The Bill, Brookside, Ashes to Ashes, Foyle’s War and The Crimson Petal and the White.

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