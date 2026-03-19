Piers Morgan walks off live show after guest shows poolside photo of his wife

Renowned British journalist Piers Morgan recently stormed out of his own show Piers Morgan Uncensored after a guest showed an image of the host’s wife by a pool.

The 60-year-old journalist had invited a 24-year-old influencer and Netflix’s Inside the Manosphere, Harrison Sullivan, on his show to discuss the documentary.

Both had a heated exchange during the live show, with Piers calling his guest “bigger idiot then you were on the Netflix show.”

Responding to the criticism, Sullivan brought up Piers’s alleged connection to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his wife’s social media post.

He then proceeded with how the veteran journalist looked “ugly every day,” adding, “We can all have a push and a shove, sir. Let’s go back to talking about the documentary.”

After a brief moment, Piers described Sullivan as “a fu**ing idiot, sexist, misogynist, homophobe,” who got exposed by Netflix.

The host also called his guest “a little halfwit,” adding, “I think there’s no point in wasting my time talking to you.”

The guest then took his phone out and showed an Instagram picture of Piers’s wife lying by a pool with a sign underneath reading “Wanted Pool Boy no experience needed.”

The caption on the post read, “Applications open.”

Piers then left the show, saying, “You know what? I am not doing this” and exited the show.