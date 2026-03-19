SpaceX launches Starlink 10-33 mission, deploys 29 satellites successfully

The Starlink 10-33 mission was successfully launched on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

This marks another milestone for SpaceX in its efforts to expand global satellite internet coverage.

At 10:35 a.m. EDT, the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 29 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The scientists declared the mission a complete success, continuing the company’s rapid launch cadence.

A major highlight of the event was the performance of the first-stage booster, referred to as Booster B1077.

It took eight and a half minutes for the rocket to lift off and land successfully on the autonomous drone ship “Just Read the Instructions” stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This is the 27th flight of the Booster B1077, underscoring the reusability of SpaceX's equipment.

After an hour of launch, all 29 satellites were successfully deployed into their initial orbit.

The latest deployed satellites are currently moving in a tight formation known as a “Starlink train.”

In the coming days, they will spread out as they manoeuvre into their pre-defined operational positions.

This shrinking formation can be observed by skywatchers. The optimal time to view is shortly after sunset or before sunrise, when the satellites reflect sunlight against a darker sky.

Observers are advised to look approximately 45 to 90 minutes after sunset for a line of steady, moving lights crossing the sky.