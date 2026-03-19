Carson Wentz back to Vikings on one-year deal, joins McCarthy, Murray at QB

The Minnesota Vikings have added another star on their roaster, Carson Wentz, ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Wentz, 33, has struck a one-year deal with the Vikings, on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Wentz is the second veteran QB and second former No. 1 overall draft pick to team up with McCarthy on the Vikings roster this NFL offseason.

The deal follows after the Vikings signed former Cardinals starter Kyler Murray to a one-year contract last week to compete McCarthy for the starting quarterback role.

Re-signing Wentz to a one-year agreement means the Vikings aim to protect against the quarterback troubles that derailed their 2025 campaign.

Retaining the 33-year-old on the roster not only serves as a backup plan but also provides O’Connell with a veteran familiar with the offense while Murray bridges the gap and McCarthy continues his development.

Wentz kicked off five games in place of McCarthy in the last league season, delivering steady performances in O’Connell’s offense before a dislocated shoulder put his career on hold.

Wentz tried to continue playing while injured, but was clearly limited and finally sidelined for the season.

In his five starts, he finished 65.1 percent of 169 pass attempts for 1,216 yards with six touchdowns and five picks.

Wentz has been the opening quarterback in 99 NFL games but has served as a full-time backup for the past three seasons.

Wentz featured in the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was named as an All-Pro second-teamer for that campaign as well.

Wentz was part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship team. Although, Wentz one-year deal terms have not been made public, but in last NFL season, he signed a one-year deal valued at upto $1.42 million.