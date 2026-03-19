Is recent drop in temperature linked to Bill Gates funded SCoPEx project aims at sun dimming?

In early 2026, a sudden drop in temperature was observed worldwide. A severe cold wave gripped parts of Europe, North America, and Siberia, with Europe experiencing the coldest January since 2010.

The temperature in the central and eastern United States dropped as low as -43°F (-42°C) in some areas.

This led to widespread online speculation that a Bill Gates-backed project to “block the sun” is responsible.

Many creators on social media platforms, including Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook, are making content about how the project is fueling the drastic cold waves.

However, a review of the scientific data and the status of the SCoPEx project reveals that all such claims are factually incorrect.

The project, named “Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx),” the Harvard-led project mentioned in the viral videos, was officially cancelled in March 2024.

Despite the massive funding, the lead researcher, Professor Frank Keutsch, announced that he was no longer pursuing the experiment after years of regulatory delays and intense opposition from Indigenous groups and environmentalists.

Additionally, it is important to note that despite its fame, the project could never reach the stage of releasing aerosols.

The field activities of the project were restricted to testing balloon equipment and the communication system.

According to the meteorological data from Copernicus and NASA, the 2026 cold outbreaks are due to natural atmospheric instability instead of geoengineering.

In early 2026, a massive spike in temperatures was reported in the stratosphere above the Arctic. This increases the temperature, disrupting the polar vortex that normally traps freezing air at the North Pole.

Netizens are requested to always double-check the information before resharing false information on the internet.