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British journalist narrowly escapes Israeli missile strike on live camera

Both cameraman and the reporter sustained injuries

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 19, 2026

British journalist narrowly escapes Israeli missile strike on live camera
British journalist narrowly escapes Israeli missile strike on live camera

A terrifying moment was recently caught on camera as an Israeli missile targeted a British journalist associated with Russia Today (RT) during live reporting in Lebanon.

Steven Sweeney, who works for the Russian state funded broadcaster, was filming destruction of a bridge and talking about missile attacks from Israel when one targeted him and hit just a few feet away.

Sweeney said yesterday that targeting journalists was a war crime and today he himself got injured in an attack. He was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

The video footage of the incident shows the exact moment when the missile hit near the journalist, both cameraman and the reporter sustained injuries.

RT posted a video of journalist Ali Rida, also injured in the attack, reporting from Southern Lebanon. Ali said that Israeli forces DELIBERATELY targeted them.

About three hours after the attack, the outlet shared a video message of Sweeney. He said: “It was a precision strike from an Israeli fighter jet. If they think that they are going to silence us, they are very, very much mistaken.”

Israel has intensified its unprovoked, illegal military strikes on Southern Lebanon and had repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure.

Sweeney also accused Israel of attempting to ethnically cleanse southern Lebanon.

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