‘I’m gonna die’: Ben Sasse reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Former U.S. Senator Ben Sasse shared a stark and deeply personal social media post on Tuesday, December 23, announcing his “metastasized stage-four pancreatic cancer” diagnosis.

“Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die. Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence. But I already had a death sentence before last week too — we all do,” the 53-year-old wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter).

Despite this diagnosis, Sasse vowed to fight stating, “I’m not going down without a fight.”

“One sub-part of God’s grace is found in the jawdropping advances science has made the past few years in immunotherapy and more. Death and dying aren’t the same — the process of dying is still something to be lived. We’re zealously embracing a lot of gallows humor in our house, and I’ve pledged to do my part to run through the irreverent tape,” he added.

Sasse was a notable figure within the Republican Party for his consistent, vocal criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump, especially after the January 6 Capital riot.

Most importantly, he was one of only seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial.

In January 2023, he resigned from the Senate to lead the University of Florida. After a while, he left the role to care for his wife, Melissa, after she was diagnosed with epilepsy.

The couple has three children.

Sasse concluded his post with a tone of resilience and dark humor, noting “We’re zealously embracing a lot of gallows humor in our house, and I’ve pledged to do my part to run through the irreverent tape.”

“Our family faces the reality of treatments, but more importantly as we celebrate Christmas, we wish you peace,” he added.