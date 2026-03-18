Dolores Huerta accuses late labour leader Cesar Chavez of sexual abuse

One of the most prominent human rights activists in the United States (U.S.) has been posthumously accused of sexual abuse.

Dolores Huerta, co-founder of Cesar Chavez’s organisation United Farm Workers (UFW), has accused Chavez of sexually exploiting her when he was leading the organisation.

Huerta, also a prominent civil rights icon, accused the late Chavez of manipulating and pressurising her for sex, adding, “I could not say no because he was someone that I admired, my boss and the leader of the movement I had already devoted years of my life to.”

The 95-year-old American labour leader said she was trapped and forced into a second sexual encounter “against my will.”

Two other women told The New York Times that they were only 13 and 15 at the time they were allegedly sexually molested by the late human rights champion. The outlet published its investigation on Wednesday, March 17, 2026.

Cesar Chavez

Chavez was one of the most celebrated Mexican-American human rights activists. He died in 1993.

The UFW reacted to the allegations, saying, “These are shocking, indefensible and something we are taking seriously.”

The organisation cancelled all Cesar Chavez Day activities, which is observed annually on March 31.

UFW said it would continue working to empower communities and protect the most vulnerable.