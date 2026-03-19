Disney cruise line unveils new ship ‘Disney Believe,’ set to sail in late 2027

Disney Cruise Line has expanded its fleet with the announcement of the addition of a fourth Wish-class vessel.

Named “Disney Believe,” the cruise is scheduled to debut in late 2027.

The revelation was made during the annual shareholder meeting conducted on March 18.

This marks the first significant announcement under the leadership of new CEO Josh D’Amaro.

As per officials, the ship is a “tribute to those dreamers and doers who dare to pursue their own happily ever after.”

Disney Believe is set to join the Wish-class fleet, which already has ships like Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny.

Each ship of this class is based on a distinct theme, with Believe focusing on the themes of “promise and possibilities.”

The company plans to bring major characters and stories from beloved Disney franchises to life, such as Encanto, Frozen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Moana, and The Little Mermaid.

The ship is described as “powerful tales of characters who believe in themselves and their dreams.”

The addition of the new ship follows an aggressive growth of Disney Cruise Line.

Earlier this month, Disney Adventure finished its maiden voyage from Singapore following its March 4 christening.

The company plans to expand the fleet to 13 ships by 2031, with a new ship arriving in 2029.

Till now, there are no updates on specific itineraries, onboard experiences, and booking details for Disney Believe.