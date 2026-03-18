Kenyon Martin goes off on staffer during live podcast with Gilbert Arenas—here’s why

Former Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers star Kenyon Martin appeared on Gilbert Arenas' podcast Gil’s Arena but for all the wrong reasons, sparking buzz on social media.

During the live conversation which was expected to center about Martin’s career, the Los Angeles Clippers stopped the show midway and recalled a personal issue involving his staffer on the podcast.

Martin asserted that the staffer in question, whom he had been kind to, had shared a video on social media mocking of his speech impediment, a childhood issue the 48-year-old is struggling with.

He started off, saying, “Something recently was brought to my attention that one of the people that works here that we see daily and I brought this person into my home, right?

"Had this person around my wife, my kids, right? Treated with nothing but respect. Right? And this is a loyalty situation,” Martin, visibly furious, exclaimed

“I want people with their kids, teaching situation. When people tell you be careful who you bring into your inner circle, be careful who you bring into your home, this is this situation that I’m speaking of right, now,” Martin continued.

Martin declared, adding, “That’s something I have stated time and time again on this couch, sensitive subject. Sensitive subject for me, right?

"I drew a line in the sand a long time ago with this. There is no apology ever that as an adult that I would accept for this.”

That didn’t stop there, Martin went ahead and called the staffer on the set.

Turning to the staffer, Martin asked, “I came in here one day over at Gil’s house, and you walked up to me and tried to apologize out the blue. I blew you off because I didn’t know what you were talking about. That’s the situation, yes or no.”

He then proceeded to address the audience, claiming that people must be vigilant when inviting people to their homes.

“I have a speech impediment that everybody knows how I feel about this. Right? People that don’t have a voice think to speak up for themselves, this is what this about. You don’t tease something that I have no control over it and think it’s ok,” said Martin.

For the unversed, Marin has been struggling with a speech disorder called stuttering since his childhood in Dallas.