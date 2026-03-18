Lollapalooza unveils 2026 lineup: Find out who will rock Grant Park this summer

Lollapalooza, recognized as the world’s biggest music feast, is heating up for another summer buzz after it revealed 2026 lineup.

The super summer music festival is taking place at Chicago’s Grant Park for a straight non-stop four days that run from July 30 to August 2, 2026.

Let’s dive deep to see who rocks Grant Park this summer.

The headliners unveiled on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 feature Charli XCX, Tate McRae, John Summit, Olivia Dean, Jennie, The XX, and The Smashing Pumpkins.

Other acts include Lil Uzi Vert, The Neighbourhood, Sombr, Yungblud, Ethel Cain, beabadoobee, Empire of the Sun, Major Lazer, The Chainsmokers, Aespa, Disco Lines and more.

This year’s Lollapalooza is bringing onstage over 170 artists across eight stages to downtown Chicago.

While the previous lineups have featured acts like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler the Creator, and Kendrick Lamar, bringing the heat for 2026.

This year’s mega lineup is expected to bring the same multi-dimensional music acts that have become Lollapalooza’s global staple.

What’s the untold story of Lollapalooza?

Lollapalooza first held in 1991 as a goodbye tour for the alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction.

The festival that started as a traveling feast has now evolved into a genre blending headliner, becoming Chicago’s signature summer feast.