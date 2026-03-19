What does Spotify exclusive mode do? New mode hits Windows PCs

Spotify has introduced a new feature titled “Exclusive Mode for Windows PCs.”

The feature gives audiophiles the ability to achieve a bit-perfect playback by taking sole control of their computer’s audio device.

Rolled out on March 18, the feature bypasses Windows’ system mixer, which typically resamples audio and mixes system sounds, to deliver music exactly as it was mastered.

When enabled, Exclusive Mode prevents the operating system from altering sample rates, adding notification sounds, or adjusting volume level before audio reaches an external DAC or audio interface.

In an announcement, Spotify explained: “Without Exclusive Mode turned on, your computer may alter audio before it reaches your DAC by resampling it, mixing other system sounds in, and changing the volume.”

To try the feature, users need to get a premium account. Once subscribed to the premium tier, search for output in the playback menu in settings.

Select their external audio device and toggle “exclusive mode” on.

Users are also urged to disable Automix, Crossfade, Equaliser, and Normalise Volume for optimal results.

The mode is not available for music videos or podcasts. Additionally, when it is active, other applications are not able to play sound through the selected device until the user turns off the feature.

It is important to note that the exclusive feature only enhances the audio but doesn’t improve the audio quality, which remains at 320 kbps Ogg for desktop streaming.