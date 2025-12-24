Chris Evans becomes father in MCU too

Chris Evans' character Steve Rogers welcomes baby

Chris Evans is officially stepping back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the return comes with a major life update that mirrors his real-world journey into fatherhood.

A newly released teaser for Avengers: Doomsday reveals that Steve Rogers has entered a completely new chapter, one that includes marriage and a baby.

Marvel quietly dropped the first teaser online on Tuesday, Dec. 23, after it screened in theaters over the weekend.

In the footage, Evans’ Steve Rogers is shown riding a motorcycle through the countryside before arriving at a quiet farmhouse.

As he steps off the bike, a wedding band is clearly visible on his hand, signaling that the former Captain America has settled into married life.

Inside the home, Steve sifts through personal belongings and comes across his iconic Captain America suit, neatly stored away.

The moment feels reflective rather than heroic. The scene then shifts to Steve gently holding a newborn baby, gazing down with awe and emotion.

The teaser ends on a black screen with the words, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.” The film is set for release on December 18, 2026.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously worked with Evans on multiple Marvel films, shared their excitement about his return.

Posting on Instagram, they wrote, “The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this … ”

Avengers: Doomsday marks Evans’ first Marvel appearance since Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The on-screen milestone closely reflects Evans’ real life.

In October 2023, he revealed he married actress Alba Baptista in two ceremonies, one in the U.S. and one in Portugal.

He later shared that he proposed in Portuguese, saying, “I proposed to my wife in Portuguese… I had practiced it all week.”

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alma Grace.

Evans has long spoken about wanting a family, and in a November 2024 interview he said, “Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, absolutely. The title of dad is an exciting one.”

Now, both on screen and off, Chris Evans is embracing life as a father, and fans are about to see that journey continue in the MCU.