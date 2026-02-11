Hollywood’s brightest combine their shine at 2026 Oscars nominees luncheon

The Hollywood elite descended upon the Beverly Hilton’s international ballroom for the traditional Oscars nominees luncheon Tuesday afternoon.

Following its postponement last year due to the Los Angeles wildfires, later celebrated as a dinner at the Academy Museum, the annual ceremony returned to its usual venue as a lunch.

Oscar nominated stars like Teyana Taylor, Jacob Elordi, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and a number of others attended the latest festivities.

While the most notable snubs were Renate Reinsve, best actress nominee for Sentimental Value, and Sean Penn, nominated as best supporting actor for his performance in One Battle After Another.

While Reinsve skipped the event due to work commitments, Penn was reportedly absent because he usually “avoids awards season events,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

One of the most salient features of the annual gathering is the “class photo” between the nominees in attendance.

As artists from various fields come together in a single snapshot, the moment is largely the highlight of the event and presumably the reason why it is observed in the first place.

Complete 2026 Oscars class photo; Source: Richard Harbaugh/The Academy

Academy president Lynette Howell Taylor welcomed the guests to the 2026 Oscars luncheon with a special nod towards this year’s major Academy Awards details — the inclusion of at least one non-American nominee in all 24 categories, a record number of 76 female nominees in total, and the debut year for the best casting Oscar.

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien for a second consecutive year, will take place on March 15.