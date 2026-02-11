‘No Other Choice’ responds to Oscar snub with clever move

Cinephiles and experts alike were left astounded when the announcement for 2026 Oscar nominations left No Other Choice out of its fold.

Announced January 22, the nominations entirely snubbed the South Korean feature directed by Park Chan-wook.

While the film had gained momentum in the ongoing awards season with a couple of best actor nods for the film’s lead, Lee Byung-hun, it was further snubbed by the BAFTAs and the SAG Actor Awards.

Adding to the perceived prejudice against foreign language films, the No Other Choice snub resounded far and wide.

Now, the film has responded to the controversy for the first time with a creative marketing move.

With the words, “A snub above the rest” headlining the newly revealed billboard, the plant in the poster obstructed the line “For your consideration” to read “F your consideration”.

A clever swipe at the slight made against it, the latest statement by the film’s team became the first time that the snub was acknowledged.

While Park Chan-wook’s last film, 2022’s Decision to Leave, was also notably shut out of the Hollywood awards season.

With the latest snub, the filmmaker’s first Academy Award nomination still evades him despite decades of contribution to the craft.

No Other Choice, distributed by Neon in the North American territories and Mubi on the global front, was released on September 24 last year.