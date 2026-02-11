Ansel Elgort reveals baby's face in first post after becoming father

Ansel Elgort finally breaks silence after first outing with a secret baby.

The American actor and singer made an official announcement about becoming a father.

In an emotional message, the Fault In Our Stars actor opened up about becoming a dad and life after this major development.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, February 10, he offered the first glimpse of his baby and shared first statement on fatherhood.

“Fatherhood is exhilarating, exhausting, it’s everything and more. The present feels more present and the future brighter,” he captioned the black and white photo of himself, leaning in on his baby wrapped in a swaddle.

“He wakes us up all night and yet I’ve never felt stronger during the day,” the Baby Driver star continued. “He goes from crying to laughing, expressing everything he feels and it’s freed me to do the same.”

“I wanted to keep it sacred, just for us, but now I want to share this story with you as it’s the brightest happiest thing I’ve ever experienced,” he added before signing off. “I hope it brings you happiness too. So much love Ansel.”

At first he wanted to keep it private however as photos of him began to surface on social media earlier this month with a baby in his hand and a lady appeared to be his girlfriend by his side, the Divergent actor opted to share the news officially.

The 31-year-old was spotted taking the subway with his child and partner in Manhattan, on Tuesday, January 13.

At that time many Instagram users expressed shock after finding out about his secret family, after he has been away from the public eye for years.

However, now his comments section is flooding with warm and delightful fan reactions and warm wishes for the family.