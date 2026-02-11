Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz ‘Mummy’ reunion sets release date

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are returning to the Mummy universe once again and their third joint outing in the franchise has now set a release schedule.

After closing the final details with their leads, Universal has confirmed that the upcoming film will receive a wide opening on May 19, 2028.

While plot details are still classified, with basically nothing being known about the new feature’s story, it has been reported that Brendan and Rachel will reprise their roles from the original Mummy films.

The two actors played Rick and Evelyn O’Connell in the first two Egyptian-set films, The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, released in 1999 and 2001 respectively.

Though Brendan returned for the third installment of the series, 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Rachel’s last appearance in the franchise was in the 2001 sequel.

The upcoming film will be helmed by the directorial duo, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Furthermore, the Mummy universe was previously rebooted, albeit unsuccessfully, with the Tom Cruise-starrer released in 2017.

Titled The Mummy, the film was supposed to be the starting point for Universal’s “MonsterVerse” or the “Dark Universe” — a concept which was supposed to bring together various monster characters owned by the studio, including Dr. Jekyll, who was introduced through Russell Crowe in the Tom Cruise vehicle.