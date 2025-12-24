Kate Middleton plans for 2026 royal duties laid bare: ‘working more but…’

Kate Middleton’s health has reportedly shown improvement this year as she has been looking a lot more confident during royal engagements.

The Princess of Wales has been resuming her work responsibilities but she is not pushing herself to compete with the other members of the royal family over most engagements. 2026 will be reflection of that, suggested royal expert Kristen Meinzer.

“Kate is doing much better, fortunately,” he told Us Weekly. “We’ve seen her out and about a bit more than we did last year. Once she reaches her one-year anniversary of being in remission, perhaps we’ll see her working more.”

According to a source, the Princess is still not taking a risk, she is “cautious about pacing herself with her schedule and the kids’ schedule”.

The Princess is a doting mother of three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – and likes to stay involved in their lives. Moreover, Kate is fully aware that things will change once she becomes queen and she “will have to take on more”.

In the meantime, she and William are “a young family trying to live as normal a life as possible”.

This is also particularly important since her health is a priority and cancer can be unpredictable. The Wales children are still quite young and have heavy responsibilities to take on when they grow older. Hence, she needs to be very careful about how she handles her work and motherhood responsibilities right now.