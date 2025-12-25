Emma Chamberlain breaks silence on Role Model reunion speculations

Role Model and Emma Chamberlain dated for three years before split in 2023

Emma Chamberlain appeared to be holding the door open for Role Model in a new interview as she talked about him and even danced to his hit song, Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.

The 22-year-old sparked excitement among fans as they hoped the two might have gotten together after their breakup in 2023.

In the same podcast interview with Owen Thiele, Chamberlain also mentioned that she was going through a breakup from her boyfriend of two years, whom she started dating after the notice me singer.

Under the light of those speculations, eagle-eyed fans looked keenly at a recent carousel she shared and started theorising about a male presence in one of the photos.

Fans noted that the male companion standing close to her in a silhouette, looked like Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, with a cowboy hat and something like a guitar in his arms.

However, crushing social media sleuths’ reunion dreams, the YouTube star replied to a comment, "That is my DAD LOL."

During the podcast episode with Thiele a month ago, the influencer-turned-celebrity admitted that she has decided to stay single for at least a year, and focus on herself.

She also candidly reflected on her love life, sharing that while her musician boyfriends wrote songs about their relationship, they did not communicate those feelings to her directly, which became a strong catalyst for the relationship failing.