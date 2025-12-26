Apple discontinued over 20 devices in 2025: See full list here

As 2025 draws closer to its end, a shocking revelation has surfaced, confirming a total of 20 devices that Apple has discontinued in 2025.

Many of these Apple devices have been replaced by updated versions featuring the latest technological advancements and hardware components.

The move reflects Apple's commitment to evolving its product lineup in line with customer preferences.

Consumers looking to purchase Apple products should be aware that discontinued items could only be available through secondary retailers, as they will no longer be sold in official stores.

The list below mentions all the products Apple discontinued in 2025, according to a report MacRumors published.

iPhones discontinued in 2025

iPhone 16 Pro Max (replaced by iPhone 17 Pro Max)

iPhone 16 Pro (replaced by iPhone 17 Pro)

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone SE (replaced by iPhone 16e)

Discontinued iPads in 2025

iPad Pro (M4 chip, replaced by M5 chip version)

iPad Air (M2 chip, replaced by M3 chip version)

iPad 10 (replaced by A16 chip version)

Discontinued Apple Watches

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (replaced by Ultra 3)

Apple Watch Series 10 (replaced by Series 11)

Apple Watch SE 2 (replaced by SE 3)

Discontinued MacBooks in 2025

Mac Studio (M2 Max and M2 Ultra, replaced by M4 Max and M3 Ultra)

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4 chip, replaced by M5)

MacBook Air (13-inch and 15-inch with M3 chip, replaced by M4)

MacBook Air (13-inch with M2 chip)

Other discontinued products

AirPods Pro 2 (replaced by AirPods Pro 3)

Vision Pro (M2 chip, replaced by M5)

MagSafe Charger (Qi 2, replaced by Qi 2.2)

30W USB-C Power Adapter (replaced by 40W Dynamic Power Adapter)

Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable (replaced by USB-C to 3.5mm)

MagSafe to MagSafe 2 Converter

The replacement of outdated products from its shelves indicates Apple's ongoing innovation and commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to its customers.