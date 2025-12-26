GTA: Tokyo—how close did it really get? Former Rockstar director's reveal leaves fans buzzing

GTA Tokyo was almost a reality, a major reveal dropped by the ex-Rockstar’s technical director that has fans buzzing.

Obbe Vermeij, who was a developer at Rockstar, said that GTA Tokyo was almost made before the franchise ultimately returned to American cities.

Istanbul, Moscow, and Rio were among the other locations that also made the shortlist. Online fans were left with fiery reactions, speculating how such international settings might have reshaped the series.

GTA VI, a.k.a. Grand Theft Auto 6: Fans may be surprised to learn that the Tokyo option was once on the card as the potential setting for the game of the decade.

Ex. Rockstar Games director spilled the beans, adding that plans for GTA beyond U.S. cities reached the point where another studio in Japan was expected to create the game before the project was shelved.

Did Tokyo ever become a GTA setting?

Obbe Vermeij, a developer credited on Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 6, disclosed in a Gameshub interview that the franchise’s future is largely tied to a handful of US-based cities.

Yet, there was a moment when Rockstar seriously explored branching out geographically.

Vermeij further added, “I think it’s unlikely it’s going to be in Bogota next time, especially since there’s just more and more money involved as the project gets bigger.

While pointing to the franchise plans of branching out geographically, he said, “It doesn’t make sense to set it in some left-field location for novelty. GTA: Toronto? It just wouldn’t work.”

Netizens react

As soon as the interview surfaced online, it quickly grabbed the attention of netizens.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “So GTA Tokyo almost happened, but we got flying bikes instead. Rockstar really said world tour, then stayed home.”

Jumping into the fray, another fan wrote, “GTA: Tokyo would’ve gone crazy.”

“Don’t tell me this is gonna lead to another postponing,” commented a third user, skeptical that GTA might face further postponement.

“I remember playing GTA as a kid and thinking cities could feel alive. I genuinely believe Tokyo would’ve made the game feel human. I feel robbed of an experience I didn’t know I needed,” another fan commented while recalling GTA nostalgia.

GTA: Tokyo— how close did it really get? Former Rockstar director's reveal leaves fans buzzing

The much-anticipated game of the decade, GTA 6, was earlier planned for launch in 2025 but was delayed to May 26, 2026. Last month, Rockstar pushed the game's launch date to November 19, 2026.