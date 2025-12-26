Google fixes annoying app crash bug in new Android 16 beta update

In its latest Android update release, the Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1, Google has addressed a frustrating app crash bug, just a week after the initial beta launch.

The new Android 16 update addresses issues that caused several apps to crash right upon launch, a problem that had been affecting users on the beta channel.

The Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1 is available for all eligible Pixel devices, ranging from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. For most devices, the update comes with the build number CP11.251114.007, while the Pixel 7a has a separate build labelled CP11.251114.004.A2.

After the installation of the first beta, many Pixel users reported startup crashes in various apps, including Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and several banking apps. To address this inconvenience, Google sped up to debut Beta 1.1 just before the end of 2025.

The update is a relatively small download, close to 60MB for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, with similar sizes for other compatible devices.

Users participating in the beta programme should see the OTA update available for download on their phones. An alternative is that the OTA or factory image can also be manually sideloaded.

Redditors suggest that while the beta has fixed many banking app crashes, some Microsoft applications, including Teams, Outlook, and Edge, are still falling prey to the bug, making startup issues a nightmare. It should be noted that this Android bug isn't going away by clearing the system and app cache for some users.

Users are advised against exiting the Android Beta programme after installing QPR3 Beta 1.1, as doing so may lead to potential data corruption issues.