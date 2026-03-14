June Marlow, star of 'Doc Martin' dies days after celebrating 95th birthday

The legendary actress and iconic star who played in the BBC drama Doc Martin passed away just days after she celebrated her 38th birthday.

Actress and vocalist June Marlow, born as Jean Dike, dies on February 22 at her home overlooking Sutton Harbour in Plymouth with loved ones by her side.

Marlow’s daughter Kate Van Dike expressed gratitude for the hospice staff who made it possible for Jean to stay at home during her last days.

She remarked, “They treated Mum with such tenderness and acknowledged her as the most important person. We could never have cared for her at home without their help.”

Despite aging faster, Marlow opted not to dwell on her illness.

Kate added, “Mum didn’t want to focus on that. She kept looking forward and was always pragmatic and driven.”

Kate remembered the warmth that was the hallmark of Marlow’s personality never faded and said, “Even at the end she was still able to flash her beautiful smile.”

Who was June Marlow?

Marlow became a household name after appearing on BBC in a series of acclaimed productions spanning over several decades.

Marlow was born on January 15, 1931, and she was seen being brought up in Plymouth’s Barbican neighborhood.

Marlow’s hidden talent for acting was recognized in early life.

School teachers noticed she was a gifted actor when she started appearing on school nativity productions, singing and entertaining classmates with impressions of iconic performers, including Mae West.

Marlow, throughout her life, kept her acting alive, with her last television appearance coming at age 85.

She played Ethel, a patient who had fallen and injured her hand on a rusted nail.

Marlow appeared in multiple BBC programs, including Jamaica Inn, The Pickwick Papers, and the children’s drama MI High.

However, Doc Martin made her a household name, where she starred alongside Martin Clunes.