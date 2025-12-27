New York's new social media law mandates mental health warnings

In a bid to prevent social media's adverse effects from affecting young users, New York Governor Kathy Hochul mandated on Friday that social media platforms display warning labels about the potential mental health risks associated with their features.

The law is primarily targeting platforms that utilise infinite scrolling, auto-play, and algorithmic feeds, which can encourage excessive use among young users.

"Keeping New Yorkers safe has been my top priority since taking office, and that includes protecting our kids from the potential harms of social media," Hochul stated.

By implementing such regulations, New York has joined states like California and Minnesota, which have enacted similar laws aimed at protecting children against harmful social media practices, Reuters reported.

The legislation is designed for platforms that offer "addictive feeds" and allows the state's attorney general to pursue legal action with civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

Hochul drew a comparison between the social media warnings and those found on tobacco products and plastic packaging, which inform consumers of associated risks.

The growing concern over social media's impact on children's mental health has led to various legal actions, including lawsuits lodged by U.S. school districts against major companies like Meta Platforms.

In 2023, the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory highlighting the need for safeguards for children, and called for warning labels similar to those now mandated in New York.