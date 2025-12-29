'Deport Nicki Minaj' petition goes viral amid MAGA backlash: here's how netizens react

Nicki Minaj is facing backlash as a viral deportation petition has been making rounds on the internet after MAGA backlash questioning her conduct and sparking heated political debate.

It all started with a headline-grabbing appearance at a Turning Point USA AmericaFest convention held on December 21, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, where she vouched for MAGA figures and praised U.S. President Donald Trump.

Shortly after her comments, clips from the event circulated online and went viral across social media platforms.

Within days, outrage diverted from commentary to action. A viral petition filed by Change.org calling for Minaj’s deportation to Trinidad, her homeland, began making rounds on the internet and quickly gathered momentum.

With more than 49,000 signatures, the petition spotlights the significant public reaction to the rapper’s political stance, even if the call for deportation has no legal basis.

The viral petition titled ‘Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad’ claims the artist’s recent conduct is “a matter of public concern.”

The petition points to her political stances and public conduct, controversially linking them to what it calls a pattern of concerning behavior.

Netizens react

Online reaction has been intense and divided. Critics point to her powerful influence on young fans, while supporters believe artists should be free to share their politics without backlash.

One user quipped at the petition, writing, “The funniest thing about this petition is that it was started 6 months ago and started gaining traction this week.”

“Rich and famous don’t get deported,” commented another user.

“She’s a MAGA fan, won’t be getting deported,” commented a third user.

“If she is an illegal, why is she still here? If this administration wants to deport illegals, Nicki is no exception,” a fourth user added.

Legal analysts note that deportation is not a realistic outcome. Given that Minaj has long held US citizenship and maintained residency, the petition’s demand carries little more than symbolic weight.

Minaj has not publicly addressed the petition or the backlash as yet. However, the petition’s viral growth has amplified the controversy, pushing it from fan forums into mainstream political debate.