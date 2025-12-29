Fire destroys home of NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, two hospitalised

A huge fire at a home belonging to NASCAR driver and team owner Denny Hamlin left two people hospitalised; their identities have not been released.

Lucia Fire Department Chief David Toomey said that both the injured were outside the home when the emergency services arrived and described the damage to the house as a “total loss”.

The fire, first reported at 6:19 p.m. ET, had already burned 40 to 45 percent of the home before emergency crews arrived.

Despite the lack of fire hydrants in the area, the emergency responders were able to save the racing memorabilia and expensive cars from the garage.

Toomey said: “They had some really expensive cars in the garage and some racing memorabilia and stuff, so all that was saved. We were able to save all that and get it out so it wasn’t damaged.”

According to the property records, Hamlin’s real estate company, Won One Real Estate, built the 3,724-square-foot house in 2015 after purchasing the land in 2014.

Hamlin had an impressive past season as he won six races and finished among the top-five in 14 others. The highly successful athlete-entrepreneur owns the 23XI NASCAR team with NBA legend Michael Jordan.

He has yet to react to the incident.