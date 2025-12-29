 
Geo News

Iran launches three new satellites into orbit from Russian launch site

Iran's Paya, Zafar-2, and Kowsar 1.5 satellites were launched from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 29, 2025

Iran launches three new satellites into orbit from Russian launch site
Iran launches three new satellites into orbit from Russian launch site

In a landmark development in Tehran’s expanding space programme, Iran has successfully launched three domestically developed observation satellites into orbit using a Russian Soyuz rocket.

The satellites—Paya, Zafar-2, and Kowsar 1.5—were launched from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome and are now orbiting Earth at an altitude of approximately 500 kilometres, according to Iran's state media outlet, IRNA.

Similarly, Iranian officials were quoted as saying that the mission was conducted for civilian and research purposes

Sources knowledgeable of the matter added that the satellites were designed by Iran’s private sector and academic institutions, aimed at Earth observation, environmental monitoring, and resource management.

What are Iran's Paya, Zafar-2, and Kowsar 1.5 satellites?

Weighing about 150 kilograms, Paya is the most advanced and heaviest imaging satellite built by Iran to date. It is packed with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance image resolution and will be employed for monitoring water resources, mapping, and environmental analysis.

On the other hand, Zafar-2 was developed by university researchers, while Kowsar 1.5 is an upgraded high-resolution satellite produced by a private Iranian firm.

The Soyuz rocket was chosen for its reliability in carrying sensitive payloads, the Fars news agency reported, adding that Iran has conducted ten satellite launches over the past two years, including a previous mission from the same Russian launch facility in July.

Officials further explained that the satellites will be utilised for civilian applications such as agricultural planning, disaster response during floods and earthquakes, and tracking environmental changes. 

More From Viral

'Deport Nicki Minaj' petition goes viral amid MAGA backlash: here's how netizens react
'Deport Nicki Minaj' petition goes viral amid MAGA backlash: here's how netizens react
Are robotaxis like Waymo reliable in crises like San Francisco power outage?
Are robotaxis like Waymo reliable in crises like San Francisco power outage?
Former rapper Balen Shah to run for Nepal PM in March 5 elections
Former rapper Balen Shah to run for Nepal PM in March 5 elections
China launches live-fire war games around Taiwan after US arms deal
China launches live-fire war games around Taiwan after US arms deal
Trump says he believes Putin after meeting Zelenskyy
Trump says he believes Putin after meeting Zelenskyy
Iran's Pezeshkian declares ‘full-fledged war' against West
Iran's Pezeshkian declares ‘full-fledged war' against West