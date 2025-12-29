Iran launches three new satellites into orbit from Russian launch site

In a landmark development in Tehran’s expanding space programme, Iran has successfully launched three domestically developed observation satellites into orbit using a Russian Soyuz rocket.

The satellites—Paya, Zafar-2, and Kowsar 1.5—were launched from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome and are now orbiting Earth at an altitude of approximately 500 kilometres, according to Iran's state media outlet, IRNA.

Similarly, Iranian officials were quoted as saying that the mission was conducted for civilian and research purposes

Sources knowledgeable of the matter added that the satellites were designed by Iran’s private sector and academic institutions, aimed at Earth observation, environmental monitoring, and resource management.

What are Iran's Paya, Zafar-2, and Kowsar 1.5 satellites?

Weighing about 150 kilograms, Paya is the most advanced and heaviest imaging satellite built by Iran to date. It is packed with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance image resolution and will be employed for monitoring water resources, mapping, and environmental analysis.

On the other hand, Zafar-2 was developed by university researchers, while Kowsar 1.5 is an upgraded high-resolution satellite produced by a private Iranian firm.

The Soyuz rocket was chosen for its reliability in carrying sensitive payloads, the Fars news agency reported, adding that Iran has conducted ten satellite launches over the past two years, including a previous mission from the same Russian launch facility in July.

Officials further explained that the satellites will be utilised for civilian applications such as agricultural planning, disaster response during floods and earthquakes, and tracking environmental changes.