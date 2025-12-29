How to see my ChatGPT ‘wrapped’ Everything about Spotify-like year-end review

Leading AI firm OpenAI recently launched Your Year with ChatGPT, a personalised end-of-year feature, providing users with a crux summarising their interactions with the chatbot in 2025.

This year-end summary is similar to the popular Spotify Wrapped, offering a colourful summary of conversations, statistics, and insights.

What is Your Year with ChatGPT?

Integrated into both the web and mobile versions, Your Year with ChatGPT offers a lighthearted and privacy-conscious overview of how users engaged with ChatGPT over the year, providing an entertaining reflection on digital habits.

How to check Your Year with ChatGPT

For eligible users, accessing this year-end review on ChatGPT is simpler than one might think. The feature has been rolled out on ChatGPT’s iOS, Android, and web platforms. It appears as a banner or pop-up on the home screen.

In case it doesn’t appear automatically, users can prompt ChatGPT by saying, “Show me my year with ChatGPT,” and the recap will then be displayed as a swipeable series of cards that can be saved or shared. It should be noted that it is read-only and available for a limited time.

What does Your Year with ChatGPT show users?

The summary also entails statistics such as total messages exchanged and peak activity periods. Users receive an archetype reflecting their interaction style, along with playful awards like Creative Debugger.

The recap also contains AI-generated pixel art, a personalised poem, and a light-hearted prediction for 2026 to make the experience engaging and memorable.