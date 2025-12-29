Google withdraws portrait settings for Pixel Phone app ahead of rollout

Search titan Google has reportedly retreated its recently introduced portrait-related setting for the Pixel phones' Phone app, meant to enhance user control over portrait effects during phone calls.

Initially designed exclusively for the Google Phone app on Pixel devices, this feature was part of Google's efforts to improve user experience through software updates rather than hardware changes.

The feature was slated to gradually roll out via a server-side update for Pixel phones equipped with advanced computational photography and AI-driven camera capabilities. By extending portrait effects from photography and video into calling features, Google aimed to enhance visual clarity during communication.

With the new portrait setting, users could have managed portrait behaviour more effectively during calls, being able to activate or deactivate portrait processing instead of relying solely on automatic settings.

This functionality was particularly beneficial for those who frequently switched between voice and video calls, ensuring consistency and reducing unexpected visual effects.

Regardless, the rollback means that Pixel users will no longer have access to this feature, which was aligned with Google's goal of enhancing the Phone app through AI-powered tools like Call Screen and improved spam detection.

As video calls have become more common than ever, the ability to control camera behaviour during calls is essential, but unfortunately, Google appears to have reconsidered its approach.

The decision to retract the feature reflects ongoing adjustments to Google's strategy, as the company evaluates user feedback and the overall impact of such functionalities in the competitive landscape of communication technology.