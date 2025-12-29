Former rapper Balen Shah to run for Nepal PM in March 5 elections

A former rapper-turned-politician is set to run for prime minister’s office in Nepal’s parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in March 2026 after Gen-Z protests in September 2025 resulted in the ouster of PM K.P. Sharma Oli.

Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, also known as Balen Shah, has joined the Rastriya Swantantra Party (RSP).

According to Reuters, Balen reached an agreement with RSP under which he would become the prime minister if the party managed to secure a majority in the March 5 elections, while party chief Rabi Lamichhane would retain his position.

Political experts have declared it a smart move as it will end the monopoly of traditional parties who have dominated the politics of the Himalayan nation for over three decades.

Analyst Bipin Adhikari said: “It is a very smart and strategic move by the RSP to bring Balen and his young supporters in the fold.”

Though Balen rarely participated in the protests himself, he surprisingly appeared to be a youth favourite.

According to the Nepalese election commission, 19 million of the country’s 30 million citizens are eligible to vote, 1 million added after the protests.

Violent protests by Gen-Z in September against widespread corruption resulted in 77 deaths and Balen has since vowed to address the demands of the Nepali youth.