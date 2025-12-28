WhatsApp users can now unpair Apple Watch without losing data

Instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced significant changes to its service, allowing users to unpair their Apple Watch from an iPhone without losing synced data.

WhatsApp's this new update addresses long-standing complaints about losing access to messages after disconnecting devices.

What's unique in WhatsApp's latest update?

Previously, unpairing an Apple Watch would result in disrupted WhatsApp functionality, requiring users to relink devices or reverify their accounts. Thankfully, the new update ensures that message history, as well as the connection between the primary iPhone and the Apple Watch, remains intact.

WhatsApp's Apple Watch interface serves as a companion to the iPhone, displaying messages to users and letting them read and respond directly from their wrist.

Earlier, disconnecting the watch was frustrating for users who frequently upgrade or reset their devices.

With the new update, WhatsApp treats unpairing an Apple Watch as a routine change, minimising disruptions to messaging. Chats remain accessible on the iPhone and other linked devices. This aligns the Apple Watch's functionality with WhatsApp’s broader multi-device strategy.

By eliminating the risk of chat disruption, WhatsApp has enhanced user experience and solidified its position against rivals that prioritise persistent multi-device access.

WhatsApp users will automatically receive this new feature by installing the latest update.