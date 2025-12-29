Google Photos coming to TVs, but exclusive on Samsung TVs for now

What didn't seem possible a little while ago is going to happen: Google Photos coming to TV screens, starting with Samsung TVs.

Besides addressing the absence of Google Photos on TV platforms until now, this immensely demanded expansion would allow users to relive their cherished moments on larger displays.

Bringing Google Photos to its TVs, Samsung has announced a collaboration with the tech giant, so that users can view their photos and videos natively.

The integration will feature curated memories organised by people, places, and significant moments. The photo experience will also be complemented through Samsung’s Vision AI Companion (VAC).

Top features of Google Photos on Samsung TVs

These are the three major properties of the Google Photos experience on Samsung TVs:

Memories : Users will be graced with curated stories based on their photos, launching in March 2026 and available exclusively on Samsung TVs for six months.

: Users will be graced with curated stories based on their photos, launching in March 2026 and available exclusively on Samsung TVs for six months. Create with AI : Expected to arrive in the second half of 2026, this feature will introduce themed templates and the ability to remix images and create short videos from still photos.

: Expected to arrive in the second half of 2026, this feature will introduce themed templates and the ability to remix images and create short videos from still photos. Personalised results: Also coming in the second half of 2026, this functionality will enable users to view related photos as a slideshow, organised by topics or memories.

While Samsung's announcement does not mention Google Photos on other TV platforms, the exclusivity points to future expansions.

As of now, Google Photos is absent on Android TV, where users can only cast photos, which makes the experience not so seamless. In this absence, many users are eager to get more information on Google Photos' availability on Android TV soon.