Google Photos coming to TVs, but exclusive on Samsung TVs for now

December 29, 2025
What didn't seem possible a little while ago is going to happen: Google Photos coming to TV screens, starting with Samsung TVs.
Besides addressing the absence of Google Photos on TV platforms until now, this immensely demanded expansion would allow users to relive their cherished moments on larger displays.
Bringing Google Photos to its TVs, Samsung has announced a collaboration with the tech giant, so that users can view their photos and videos natively.
The integration will feature curated memories organised by people, places, and significant moments. The photo experience will also be complemented through Samsung’s Vision AI Companion (VAC).
These are the three major properties of the Google Photos experience on Samsung TVs:
While Samsung's announcement does not mention Google Photos on other TV platforms, the exclusivity points to future expansions.
As of now, Google Photos is absent on Android TV, where users can only cast photos, which makes the experience not so seamless. In this absence, many users are eager to get more information on Google Photos' availability on Android TV soon.