Erika Kirk reveals how faith led her to forgive husband's alleged killer Tyler Robinson

Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), reveals how she decided to forgive her husband Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson.

Erika Kirk reflected on the journey of gaining faith and forgiveness, sharing how she gained strength after the tragic assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Erika Kirk made a TV appearance on Fox News Sunday on December 28, where she opened up about how her faith became the guiding light in navigating life’s challenges after her husband’s tragic death.

She recounted that, even under rigorous questioning, her reply to forgiving her husband’s alleged assassin is simple: unwavering trust in God.

Erika's response highlights a philosophy that blends resilience with devotion.

In her own words, “It’s interesting because I keep getting the same question: ‘How could you forgive him?” Erika continued, It’s straightforward. You trust in the Lord, and when you trust Him, you act accordingly. Faith is powerful when lived, not just spoken. God is good. The world is flawed, and its actions are to be expected, but the Lord will use everything for a greater purpose.”

In the interview, Erika explained that her conversations with God remain steady, even amid profound loss. “I’ve never questioned Him or asked, ‘Why me?’ My life is not only for me; it serves a greater purpose, something Charlie and I always understood,” she added.

She recalled speaking to God as simple and personal, like chatting with a close friend, and sometimes sharing moments with Charlie as if he were still present.

“Prayer is powerful but does not have to be formal or heavy; it is simply a dialogue.”

Erika’s thoughts offer both inspiration and a deeply human perspective, spotlighting the healing power of faith in the aftermath of a devastating tragedy.

Erika Kirk has encountered constant criticism regarding her swift ascent to a prominent leadership position within Turning Point USA, but she has navigated the backlash with determination and faith.

For context, Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, gave a tearful address at his memorial on September 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium, Arizona.

There, she publicly forgave her husband’s alleged assassin, stating, “That man, that young man… I forgave him.”