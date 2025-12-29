Anthony Joshua injured, two dead in Nigeria car crash after Jake Paul bout

Two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua, a.k.a., AJ, suffered minor injuries in a car accident in Nigeria that left two people dead, local media has reported.

The tragic incident happened just ten days after his knockout victory over social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul, on December 19, 2025, in Miami.

Images and videos that have been surfacing online show Joshua in a damaged vehicle.

As Punch News reported, the crash happened along the Lagos-Ibadan highway in Makun, Ogun State, around 11 a.m. local time.

As per the local media reports, Anthony Joshua was seated back in the vehicle, when it collided with a parked truck.

An eyewitness described the accident saying, "It was a two-vehicle convoy: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV. Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him."

The eyewitness added that the car had four occupants: "There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed."

"Other eyewitnesses and I began the rescue and flagged down oncoming vehicles to assist. A few minutes after the crash, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived."

Just hours before the crash, Joshua posted a video on Instagram Stories showing him playing table tennis with a man. The video was posted around 8:30 GMT, and at the time, Joshua was in Nigeria after his recent fight with Jake Paul on December 21, 2025.

The BBC reported that two people died in the fatal crash, which also injured 36-year-old Anthony Joshua.