Satellite voice calls and advanced connectivity likely coming in Galaxy S26

South Korean consumer electronics maker, Samsung, is going to take the foldable smartphone segment by storm with the introduction of satellite voice calls and advanced connectivity features in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Leaks making rounds on the internet suggest that this innovative satellite internet connectivity will be powered by the new Exynos 2600 chip, which is Samsung's first processor built on a cutting-edge 2nm process, promising enhanced performance and efficiency.

Central to these satellite features in Galaxy S26 is the Exynos Modem 5410, which integrates multiple connectivity options on a single chip and combines LTE DTC (Long Term Evolution Direct to Cell), NB IoT NTN (NarrowBand Internet of Things Non-Terrestrial Networks), and NR NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks to enable adaptable communication capabilities.

The NB IoT NTN focuses on low-data tasks such as location updates and text messaging, crucial to deliver reliable service even in remote areas like oceans and deserts.

On the other hand, LTE DTC is for the betterment of satellite communication by adding voice support, while NR NTN is expected to facilitate higher throughput and allow for satellite video calls in the future.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the Exynos Modem 5410 for the Galaxy S26, yet it marks one of the company’s most advanced modems. Since it is built on a 4nm EUV process, it supports 5G NR dual connectivity across FR1 sub-6GHz and FR2 mmWave, achieving peak download speeds of up to 14.79Gbps.

With this incredible array of features, the Galaxy S26 series could set a new benchmark for mobile satellite communication, making satellite voice calls a reality for users.