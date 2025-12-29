Who is mysterious GTA 6 character appearing twice in trailer 2? here's what you need to know

 
As anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI continues at fever-pitch heights, fans are getting frenzied with every frame of trailer 2 released on May 6, 2025

Geo News Digital Desk
December 29, 2025

GTA 6 fans have been left puzzled after a mysterious character appeared twice in the new trailer of GTA 6, since Rockstar Games has not officially addressed it.

GTA fans on Reddit and social media are speculating about the figure’s role, indicating everything from a secret ally to someone in witness protection, while anxiously waiting for more information.

As anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI a.k.a. continues at fever-pitch heights, fans are getting frenzied with every frame of the second trailer that was released on May 6, 2025, an 18-month gap after the franchise dropped the first one in December 2023.

But a new wave of fan puzzles has erupted online with one mysterious character in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

Sharp-eyed fans noticed something mysterious: a figure making an appearance twice in Trailer 2 in tandem with main characters Jason and Lucia, yet Rockstar Games remained tight-lipped.

Let’s find out what’s buzzing.

The mystery character who has GTA 6 fans puzzled

The buzz around the mysterious character erupted when eagle-eyed users spotted a figure taking a selfie with the game’s main protagonists, Jason and Lucia, in one scene and casually vibing in another.

Their absence from Rockstar’s official character lineup has left fans puzzled.

The speculation intensified when fans noticed other NPCs (non-player characters) and side characters who didn’t even make an appearance in trailer 2 were mentioned.

This discrepancy prompted a Redditor with the handle name @rock7odi to ask on the GTA 6 subreddit, "Why were characters who didn’t even appear in the second trailer mentioned, while he wasn’t?”

What followed was a wave of fresh fan speculative theories, with fans debating whether the character is a kel ally, a secret antagonist, or something else completely.

For the unversed, when Rockstar shadow-dropped Trailer 2, in tandem with new screenshots and a revamped official web portal in May 2025, the franchise provided more details about the main protagonists and several key NPCs.

Despite this, this specific figure remains an enigma, fueling intense speculation and theory-crafting across forums.

